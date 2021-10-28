West Milford. Congratulations to the Athletes of the Week for October 18-23

Congratulations to the West Milford Athletes of the Week for October 18-23:

Ellie Vreeland

In gymnastics, Ellie Vreeland qualified for State Sectionals, where she is one of the top qualifiers on the floor exercise.

She helped the team to their highest total of the season at League Championships. She placed third out of 40 girls across eight teams on floor with a score of 9.175.

Andrew Dittemer

In boys soccer, Andrew Dittemer continues to dominate as goalie. He blocked 12 shots this week, three of them diving stops.

He also scored a goal while playing forward versus Woodbridge.

Andrew was named Big North goalie of the week by NJ.com.

Samantha Araujo

The Varsity Club would also like to recognize Samantha Araujo for breaking the school record for the most career aces with 98 total.

She also has the second most kills of any athlete with 170 career kills.