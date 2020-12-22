West Milford. Councilwoman Lichtenberg reappointed to County Senior Advisory Council

The Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders has reappointed Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg to a new three-year term as a member of the Passaic County Senior Advisory Council.

The new term begins Jan. 1, 2021, and continues to Dec. 31, 2023.

The Senior Advisory Council assists and advises the freeholders on ways to improve the quality of life for senior citizens in the county.

Lichtenberg is active in all phases of senior representations in the township. She dedicates herself to listening to concerns and needs of seniors and moves toward accomplishing any positive action possible.

- Ann Genader