West Milford. County and town honors for First Aid Volunteer Bev Lujbli

A woman who volunteered for 50 years to provide help to the sick and injured isn’t being forgotten in the Township of West Milford.

A full contingent of West Milford First Aid Squad members turned out for the June 9 Township Council meeting to see their colleague Bev Lujbli honored.

Passaic County Commissioner Terry Duffy, also a resident of West Milford, presented her with a framed document thanking her for her service and citing the hours she gave to the community and its people.

Mayor Michele Dale also had words of praise for Lujbli and her service to the community.

Not forgotten was Lujbli’s work as Animal Control Officer and her dedication to animals and their care. She volunteered with a group that worked successfully many years ago to get the local animal shelter up and running.

After moving into the township 55 years ago, Lujbli responded to a sign in the Newfoundland First Aid Building calling for volunteers. She called the number listed, signed up and took her initial First Aid Course with squad instructor Jack Cronen.

She has served as squad captain for many years and held many service and leadership roles.

Born in the Bronx, then living with her family in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and then North Arlington where she graduated from high school, she was married in 1962 and moved to Maywood and in 1967 to West Milford.

Her children and grandchildren were at the celebration honoring her.