West Milford. COVID-19 community update

In the latest Department of Emergency community update regarding COVID-19 cases for the Township of West Milford, the oldest of eight people who most recently tested for the disease shows the oldest individual to be 60 years old, with the next two in age in their 30s, two more in their 50s and the sixth victim aged 44. There are also a 15 year old and a 12 year old listed.

Emphasis has been on immunization shots for senior citizens and no seniors are on the latest cases testing positive in the township.

To date, there have been 1,572 township people testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 36 deaths have been attributed to the disease.

- Ann Genader