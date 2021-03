There have been 1,625 confirmed cases and 36 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Township of West Milford as of March 22.

Eight new cases were reported by authorities between March 20 and 22.

The oldest victim was a 76-year-old man and the youngest a four-month-old girl.

There was a 68-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman stricken and one 54-year-old man. Three of the victims are men in their 30’s.

- Ann Genader