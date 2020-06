West Milford Office of Emergency Management provided the following COVID-19 case report:

As of June 2 at 4 p.m.m there are no new COVID-19 cases in West Milford.

As of June 2 there are no new Nursing facilities resident positive COVID-19 cases in Milford Manor or Chelsea.

Total cases to date in West Milford as of June 2:

316 COVID-19 positive cases

24 deaths