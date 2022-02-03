West Milford. Deaths of 61 West Milford people resulted from Covid-19

As of Jan. 31, Covid-19 has killed 61 residents who lived in the 80-square mile Township of West Milford. As of that date, 4,182 persons had been infected by the virus since the pandemic started.

The total population of the Township of West Milford is 26,392 people as of 2018. It includes, in outlying township areas, Oak Ridge, Newfoundland, Apshawa, Upper Greenwood Lake and Hewitt. It also includes at least a dozen lake and non-lake residential communities.

As a new month begins, the latest report had 30 new cases of the confirmed and three new deaths. Ten residents of Milford Manor had the virus, and all have recovered, according to reports. At Chelsea Bald Eagle Nursing Facility, 19 staff members had the virus, and 18 have recovered.____Ann Genader