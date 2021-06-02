West Milford. Farmer’s Market opens

The West Milford Farmer’s Market opened this week.

It will be offering fresh local produce, baked goods, local performers, community spirit and other delights you won’t find elsewhere from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday now through October at the West Milford Presbyterian Church at 1452 Union Valley Road.

Organizers also will be collecting monetary food pantry donations for the Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at the WMFM booth for a second year in a row. Last year, people donated almost $2,000, which was used to purchase fresh fruits and veggies from vendors at wholesale prices.

This year, the good people behind the market are asking residents to support the community and small businesses by helping them reach a goal of $3,000 donated by the end of the summer.

Some things to consider

COVID-19 update: Masks are not required to be worn outdoors by the CDC and the Governor. You do what’s right for you. The Women’s Club of West Milford offered free handmade masks on Opening Day.

Fuzzy friends are allowed to walk around the market, not through it, due to board of health regulations.

Don’t forget to bring reusable shopping bags.

The West Milford Farmer’s Market is sponsored by Sustainable West Milford. For additional information, visit wmfarmersmarket.org.