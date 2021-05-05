West Milford. Former teen center being leased

The Township of West Milford was expected this week to adopt a resolution to allow officials to enter into a lease agreement with Community Options Enterprises Inc. for use of the premises at 1073 Westbrook Road.

The building formerly was known as the “Teen Center.”

Originally the building was part of a campground business conducted by a private owner for the public.

Community Options Enterprises, a non-profit corporation with the main office at 14 Farber Road, Princeton, is a nonprofit corporation that wants to do the lease for three years.

According to the township resolution, the plan is to use the premises to conduct a state licensed program to served local and area adults with special needs.

A lease was prepared and it reflects the desired three-year lease, accurately recites the monthly rent, and notes that rent payments shall not begin until the first of the month following all required state and local approvals to operate are obtained and the state allows “in person” programs.

The resolution reports that Township Attorney Fred Semrau reviewed the lease agreement and found it legally acceptable as to form and content.

- Ann Genader