West Milford. Friends of the Library fund portable WiFi hotspots for library patrons

No internet at home? No problem.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library have chosen to fund portable WiFi hotspots that you can check out with your library card.

A portable WiFi hotspot is a pocket-sized mobile router, which you can take with you to set up an internet connection. WMTL’s portable hotspots work wherever there is a T-mobile® signal.

Once connected, the hotspot can share that connection via WiFi with nearby laptops, tablets, game consoles or any WiFi-enabled device.

You may request hotspots at the library Circulation desk. The library has five hotspots available for checkout for a two-week loan period with no renewals and no holds.

These are available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one hotspot per household.

Late fines are $5 per day, with a maximum of $25.

Unlike other library materials, hotspots may not be placed in the book drop, but must be returned to the Circulation desk.

Prior to checkout, patrons will be required to sign off on our policy, which you can preview at www.wmtl.org/wp-content/uploads/WMTL_Hotspot-Policy-09.08.2020.pdf.

For more information, email wmtl@wmtl.org or call the Circulation desk at 973-728-2820. You can also view an introductory video at https://bit.ly/39rDzyf.

Essentials

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library, an all-volunteer organization, serves as an advocate for the West Milford Township Library. It is dedicated to promoting interest and enthusiasm within the community for the library’s resources and services, organizing programs, raising funds for the library’s needs, and encouraging gifts, contributions and bequests for the betterment of the library.

By joining the Friends or donating, you can participate in the ongoing enhancement of the Library collections and services. Members are invited to join us at our meetings and vote. For more information, visit the Friends website https://friendswmtl.org/.