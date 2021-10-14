West Milford. Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s book sale to fund 25 new computers

Friends of the West Milford Township Library held their book sale at the Wallisch Homestead on Sept. 24, 25 and 26.

Under beautiful sunny skies, folks browsed among thousands of books inside and outside the barn.

Thanks go to the WM High School football team under Coach Maslanek, who provided the muscle to load the books from the collection site at the WM Presbyterian Church garages into vehicles and to unload at the Wallisch barn.

The vehicles were provided by Ada Erik and Marilyn Lichtenberg, Rob Nebel, Gary Stromberg, Don Wright, “Moose,” Marty and Gene Tappan. Thanks to them and all the workers who made the sale such a success.

The Friends are a 501c3 group. They raise money for free programs throughout the year held at the library and free concerts in the summer.

Their fund raising enabled the purchase of 25 new computers, Hot Spots and Brainfuse in addition to educational computers in the children’s room.

You can find out more about the Friends by going to friendswmtl.org.

This story was provided by Bonnie Seufert.