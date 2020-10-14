West Milford. Friends of Wallisch Homestead offer firearm safety and training class

Sponsored by the Friends of Wallisch Homestead, NRA-certified instructor Emilio Barca ran three classes on firearm safety and training classes on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4

Classes consisted of a mix of men, women and youths, with the majority being women.

“We filled three classes and we have almost 30 more on a wait list for possible future classes.” said event organizer Sue Lynch. “Basic firearm safety and protocols were explained and demonstrated. Various firearms were on hand to show the proper handling, workings and mechanics of a handgun.

“Miscellaneous information was also conveyed such as an AR-15 does not mean assault rifle,” Lynch added. “AR stands for ArmaLite, the name of the company which produces the firearm. The owner of Double Guns Firearms and Training also offers further instruction along with actual range shooting. Interested individuals can contact him at 973-600-8568 for more information.”

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead recently received funding from West Milford’s Open Space grant to give a facelift to the barn’s interior floor by removing the troughs and replacing the rundown concrete floor. This major undertaking was underway as the training took place outdoors.

Funds raised from the firearms class will further benefit and enhance the barn for future events and the ability to have events inside.

If all goes according to schedule, the Friends’ annual Barn Sale usually held in August may take place in the upcoming weeks.

For more information, see wallischhomestead.org or Friends of Wallisch Homestead on Facebook.

The group can be contacted at wallischhomestead@gmail.com.

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a 501 (c)(3). Its mission is to preserve and restore the historic property for use by the community as a cultural, educational and recreational site.