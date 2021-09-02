West Milford. Fund raising success for the Friends of Wallisch Homestead

Although not a golf outing the Friends of Wallisch had a hole in one successful fund raiser at their Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, Aug 28.

The overcast day gave way to a shining display of corn hole enthusiasts. Twenty-two teams competed in double elimination for the cash prize of $300. Zoltan Badau and Bernie Crabtree beat out Irwin Wong and John Storm for the win.

Interest was very high for a repeat tournament in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Wallisch, located at 65 Lincoln Ave. in West Milford, is preparing for their second Music Fest scheduled for Saturday, Sept 18.

Visit the website at wallischhomestead.org or Facebook at Friends of Wallisch Homestead for the musical line-up and information.

The Wallisch Barn will continue hosting with Zumba on Sunday, Sept. 12 and every Saturday in October at 10 a.m