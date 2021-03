George Terp, a Webelo II from Pack 9, crossed over to Boy Scouts on March 1.

Although the Blue and Gold ceremony was small, due to COVID-19 precautions, , all of the Webelos came to the event to send him off.

He crossed over the bridge, which was made by him and his father a few years back.

He received his arrow of light and will now be joining Boy Scout Troop 114.

This article and these photos were provided by Tracy Courtney.