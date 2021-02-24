West Milford. Girl Scouts are still going strong despite the pandemic

The Senior Girl Scouts of Troop 94899 in West Milford are finding ways to continue some of their activities and service to their community.

Back in January, the girls met for a snowy hike at Wawayanda State Park. The focus was on getting outdoors and being social even though they needed to be safe and socially distanced.

In February, the girls made more than 100 Valentines for the seniors at the Chelsea at Bald Eagle, the assisted living facility on Cahill Cross Road in West Milford.

The girls typically go to the Chelsea every December to spread some holiday cheer through caroling. This has been put on hold due to COVID.

However, the girls were able to do a “window visit” with some seniors and decorate the seniors’ windows for Valentine’s Day. Both the girls and the seniors enjoyed this “safe” interaction.