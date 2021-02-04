x
West Milford. Groundhog’s Day

04 Feb 2021 | 12:14
    West Milford residents spent Groundhog Day repeatedly plowing and shoveling after a winter storm left as much as 30 inches of snow in the northern part of New Jersey. Additional photos appear on page 10. Photo provided by Patricia Keller.
