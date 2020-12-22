x
West Milford. Guess who’s coming to town?

    Alexander and James Fulton wave to Santa and WMFD Company 6 firefighters. Their mother, Jennifer Fulton, said: We are so thankful that company six was able to come around this year! My boys were ecstatic to see Santa! Photo submitted by Jennifer Fulton.
    Santa and his Elf danced around to holiday tunes and waved to families as they toured the township in a trailer. Photo by Patricia Keller.
    Santa had company - one of his Elves tagged along as Cub Scout Pack 9 drove them around the Macopin/Old Milford Estates area in a trailer. Photo by Patricia Keller.
    The Big Man in Red had a “ho ho ho” for everyone who could hear him. Photo by Patricia Keller.
    Three-year-old Joey Mandara and his friend/babysitter Krista are excited to see Santa on the WMFD Company 6 firetruck. After Santa passed by, Joey told his mom: “That was spectacular!“ Photo by Patricia Keller.
With his sleigh was being packed up for his Christmas Eve ride, Santa Claus spent last weekend spreading early holiday cheer as multiple companies of the West Milford Fire Department and Cub Scout Pack 9 escorted him throughout the township on firetrucks and on a trailer.

For instance, WMFD Company 6 helped Santa Claus get around neighborhoods in the center of town, Pinecliff Lake area, and lower Union Valley Road-Stowaway, Bald Eagle Village, Old Milford Lane and Crescent Park areas.

Alexander and James Fulton waved to Santa and WMFD Company 6 firefighters as the holiday caravan passed by their home.

“We are so thankful that Company Six was able to come around this year,” their mother, Jennifer Fulton, said. “My boys were ecstatic to see Santa!”

And after Santa passed by Joey Mandara’s home, the three-year-old turned to his mother and said: “That was spectacular!“

- Patricia Keller