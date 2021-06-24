West Milford. Hats off to the Class of 2021

The West Milford Township High School Graduation Ceremony was pre-recorded on the beautiful, sunny and slightly breezy afternoon of June 10 at McCormack Turf Field. Graduates and their families gathered together for the “Car Parade of Graduates” to the “Official Graduation” (ceremony viewing) at the Warwick Drive-in Movie Theater on the evening of June 15. Story and additional photographs begin on page 10. Photos by Patricia Keller.