Skip to content
Home - click to return to home page
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
West Milford Messenger - click to return to home page
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
© COPYRIGHT 2020 STRAUS NEWS | The West Milford Messenger
Home
News
Local News
West Milford. Hats off to the Class of 2021
Patricia Keller
West Milford Township
/
| 24 Jun 2021 | 01:20
The West Milford Township High School Graduation Ceremony was pre-recorded on the beautiful, sunny and slightly breezy afternoon of June 10 at McCormack Turf Field. Graduates and their families gathered together for the “Car Parade of Graduates” to the “Official Graduation” (ceremony viewing) at the Warwick Drive-in Movie Theater on the evening of June 15. Story and additional photographs begin on page 10. Photos by Patricia Keller.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
McCormack Turf Field
2
Patricia Keller
3
West Milford High School graduation 2021
4
West Milford Township
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED