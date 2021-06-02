West Milford. In-person swim meets are back

The West Milford Devil Rays, the summer swim team sponsored by West Milford Community Services & Recreation, will be holding in-person meets once again.
Here are the particulars:
❖ For ages 5-18 years that are capable of swimming 25 meters (one lap).
❖ Practices held Monday-Friday in the afternoon at Bubbling Springs.
❖ Improve stroke technique and endurance throughout the season.
❖ Practices times 3:45-4:30 p.m., 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
❖ Practices start Monday, June 14.
❖ Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
❖ The swim team season ends Saturday, Aug. 14.
❖ Swim meets typically held on Monday and Wednesday nights.
❖ Bubbling Springs Lake membership is not required to be on the team.
The West Milford Devil Rays seek to do several things:
1) Having fun
2) Being a part of a team
3) Improvement in swimming
How to enroll
Go online to www.westmilford.org. Click on the Services tab at the top of the screen, then select Community Services & Recreation Registration. Look for “2021 BUBBLING SPRINGS; Memberships, Lifeguard classes, Swim team”
If you need assistance, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fee: $150 for first child. $100 for each additional children. Checks and credit cards accepted.
Limited roster spots are available.
Email Westmilfordswimteam@gmail.com with team questions.
Email ProgramCoordinator@WestMilford.org with registration questions.
Check out our Facebook page: West Milford Devil Rays Swim Team.