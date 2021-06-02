West Milford. In-person swim meets are back

The West Milford Devil Rays, the summer swim team sponsored by West Milford Community Services & Recreation, will be holding in-person meets once again.

Here are the particulars:

❖ For ages 5-18 years that are capable of swimming 25 meters (one lap).

❖ Practices held Monday-Friday in the afternoon at Bubbling Springs.

❖ Improve stroke technique and endurance throughout the season.

❖ Practices times 3:45-4:30 p.m., 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

❖ Practices start Monday, June 14.

❖ Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

❖ The swim team season ends Saturday, Aug. 14.

❖ Swim meets typically held on Monday and Wednesday nights.

❖ Bubbling Springs Lake membership is not required to be on the team.

The West Milford Devil Rays seek to do several things:

1) Having fun

2) Being a part of a team

3) Improvement in swimming

How to enroll

Go online to www.westmilford.org. Click on the Services tab at the top of the screen, then select Community Services & Recreation Registration. Look for “2021 BUBBLING SPRINGS; Memberships, Lifeguard classes, Swim team”

If you need assistance, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fee: $150 for first child. $100 for each additional children. Checks and credit cards accepted.

Limited roster spots are available.

Email Westmilfordswimteam@gmail.com with team questions.

Email ProgramCoordinator@WestMilford.org with registration questions.

Check out our Facebook page: West Milford Devil Rays Swim Team.