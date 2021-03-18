West Milford. ‘It’s just about raising money for West Milford students’

Chris Boes loved playing both football and baseball and had aspirations of one day becoming a police officer.

Those plans were cut short when Boes was killed in a car crash in August 2016.

In their sorrow, Boes family created the Chris Boes Foundation as a way to honor his memory by supporting young people and giving back to West Milford community that he had loved so dearly.

In 2018 the foundation gave out its first scholarship to a good friend of Chris’ and have been awarding more scholarships to West Milford High School student athletes who plan on furthering their education in college ever since.

At the end of this past school year, the foundation had awarded five $1,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship.

In the past three years the foundation has supported 12 students in their higher education with scholarship money and they do not plan on stopping there.

The Boes Foundation aims to provide at least five scholarships to students of the graduating class each year.

The foundation is hosting its second annual fund-raising golf outing on Monday, Oct. 4. Further information for this fund raiser can be found on the foundation’s Facebook page.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning that donations are tax-exempt.

For those who are unable to attend the outing, the foundation does accept outside donations which can be given via Venmo @chrisboesfoundation or by check, made payable to the Chris Boes Foundation and mailed to 49 High St., West Milford, NJ 07480.

“It’s just about raising money for West Milford students,” said Bill Boes, Chris’ father. “That’s our goal.”

- Jessica Sconfienza