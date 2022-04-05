West Milford joins New Jersey Military Tribute Banner Program

Veterans, active-duty military people, reserve and national guard members will be honored with individual military banners displayed in downtown West Milford from Memorial Day through Veterans Day for the next three years. BPO Elks Lodge 2236 of West Milford is participating in this New Jersey Military Tribute Banner Program.

The program is a way of expressing gratitude to the men and women of the United States Military. Each colorful banner is 30 by 60 inches, has a patriotic design, the honoree’s photo, basic military information and the name of the family printed on the banner, according to the Elk’s website.

The sponsorship rate is $149 per banner. Checks can be made payable to West Milford Community Services and Recreation at 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford NJ 07480. Write “Veterans Banners” in the memo part of the check. For additional information, contact West Milford Recreation Director Daniel Kochakji at 973-718-2881 or recdirector@westmilford,org.

Reporting at a recent Township of West Milford Council meeting, Councilman Kevin Goodsir reported that 64 banner applications were received so far.