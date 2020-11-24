x
West Milford. Large numbers of residents flock to the Passaic County Mobile COVID-19 Test Unit on Saturday

West Milford /
24 Nov 2020 | 12:10
    Traffic was bumper to bumper Saturday from the Union Valley Road/Marshall Hill Road intersection as residents of West Milford and anywhere else in Passaic County lined up to be tested free of charge at the county’s Mobile COVID-19 test unit at Camp Hope. Photo by Ann Genader.
Large numbers of people turned out for free COVID-19 testing at Camp Hope in West Milford on Saturday, Nov. 21. Saliva samples were being taken 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Passaic County mobile testing site.

Traffic was bumper to bumper from the Union Valley Road/Marshall Hill Road intersection as residents of West Milford and anywhere else in Passaic County were eligible to be tested.

There was to be no eating, drinking or gum chewing 30 minutes before the test.

Passaic County health officials said results would be available 48 to 72 hours.

- Ann Genader