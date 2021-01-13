West Milford. Last call for Business Owner Survey responses

West Milford Township continues working on a Sustainable Economic Development Plan and is asking West Milford business owners to use the link below to complete a short on-line survey about their key issues to help create economic development strategies.

The survey will be closing very soon, so please complete as soon as possible to have your voice heard:

www.bit.ly/wmsurvey21

Kerry O’Brien of the Economic Development Commission reported that more than 1,000 residents have completed a companion survey.

Further information about the township’s Economic Development Commission can be found at www.WestMilfordEcon.org.