West Milford library closed ‘indefinitely’ due to virus

The town’s library will join schools and recreation programs to close or be cancelled for a period of time due to the COVID-19 virus.

Officials announced the closing in an alert from the Office of Emergency Management.

“We anticipate reopening in early April, but please periodically check our website www.wmtl.org or Facebook pages, e-mail our Ask-A-Librarian service at wmtl@wmtl.org, or call us at (973) 728-2820 for updates. During this time we will be staffed on a limited basis during weekdays to answer phone calls or e-mails,” the alert said. “Thank you in advance for your patience should we not be able to answer immediately, but we will respond to all inquiries.”

All programming, both Library, and those sponsored by the Community Services & Recreation department, are suspended until further notice, the township said.

Due dates for all library materials currently checked out is extended until at least April 3, with no further accumulation of fines.

“Should that need to be updated based on when we reopen, we will do so automatically,” according to the alert. “All of our electronic resources will remain available, including e-books, audiobooks, hoopla digital movies and music, etc. Should you need help with access to those resources please contact us.”

Township schools closed through the end of the month due to the COVID-19 virus.

School officials said the district is prepared for the closing, and will engage students through distance learning platforms during that time.

Shortly after the district announced its plan to close, Mayor Michele Dale announced the suspension of community recreation programs.