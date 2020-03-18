West Milford Library Director leaving post next week

Rico Pino is leaving his job as Director of West Milford Township Library on March 27 to begin his new position as director of the Wayne Public Library.

He began working in West Milford five years ago and was the first director to serve in the township’s new library.

“While I am moving on to the next stop in my career, West Milford Township Library will always hold an incredibly meaningful and special place in my heart,” Pino stated in “Fine Print”, the library newsletter. “Since the first day of my arrival five years ago, I was welcomed with open arms by the West Milford community. I was entrusted with the stewardship of a key institution in the fabric of the community, at a time of perhaps its greatest change, and never once did I feel anything else than full support, acceptance and trust. I can only hope I left WMTL in a better place than when I arrived.”