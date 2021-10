West Milford. West Milford Township Library will host chess play on Thursday, Nov. 11, between 3 and 5 p.m. for some casual play.

Local chess aficionado Peter Giunta will provide pointers. The library has created its own cozy Chess Grotto, with two tables set up in a sunny alcove, each with a regulation Archer Chess set.

No registration is required; just bring your love of the game. Questions? Email wmtl@wmtl.org or call 973-728-2822.