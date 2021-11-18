West Milford. Macopin School announces Citizens of the Month

Macopin School Principal Marc Citro, Macopin School Principal and Assistant Principal Mr. Oliver Pruksarnukul are proud to announce Macopin Middle School’s September’s Citizens of the Month.

Citizen of the Month is a program was started in the 1990’s to recognize students who go above and beyond. The process begins with a teacher nominating a current student for this honor.

The criteria

After their nomination, the students are then reviewed by their current teachers and volunteer faculty committee who evaluate the faculty’s comments and discipline records based on established criteria. Included in this list of criteria are as follows:

· Shows responsibility both academically and socially.

· Shows caring, kindness and helpfulness toward peers and staff members.

· Demonstrates respect for self, peers, property and authority.

· Leads by example in either actions and/or words (example: follows classroom rules).

· Demonstrates perseverance.

· Shows honesty and integrity.

The September 2021 Citizens of the Month are:

Sixth grade

Flynn Kennedy

Henry Space

Sydney West

Seventh grade

James Afflerbach

Eighth grade

Ava Brock

Matt Montena

Selma Saydam