In observance of Memorial Day, there will be a revised collection for garbage and recycling in the Township of West Milford.

If your garbage or recycling collection falls on Monday, May 31, your revised pick up day will be Saturday, May 29.

Please have your garbage or recycling out Friday night or prior to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The West Milford Recycling Center, Leaf Area and Recycling Office will be closed on Monday, May 31.