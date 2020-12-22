x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Neighbors lifting spirits with holiday lights in Crescent Park

West Milford Messenger /
22 Dec 2020 | 03:33
    Jesica D’Urso shared these photos of the holiday decorations on her home on Monmouth Avenue in West Milford’s Crescent Park. “The entire neighborhood looks so nice; everyone decorated more than ever and it is wonderful to drive around and see all the lights,” D’Urso wrote in her email exchange with the West Milford Messenger. “This is ‘spirit lifting.’ We love our neighborhood and just wanted to share.”
    Jesica D’Urso shared these photos of the holiday decorations on her home on Monmouth Avenue in West Milford’s Crescent Park. “The entire neighborhood looks so nice; everyone decorated more than ever and it is wonderful to drive around and see all the lights,” D’Urso wrote in her email exchange with the West Milford Messenger. “This is ‘spirit lifting.’ We love our neighborhood and just wanted to share.”
    West Milford. Neighbors lifting spirits with holiday lights in Crescent Park