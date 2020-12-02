West Milford. New fleet vehicle management plan is moving ahead

The township council’s approval for Enterprise Fleet Management to oversee a municipal fleet management program with the leasing of department vehicles was expected to move forward Wednesday night.

The program aims to exchange most currently owned municipally-owned fleet vehicles for leased vehicles by 2023. The new procedure was approved by the council July 8.

Resolution 2020-351 on the Zoom meeting agenda on Wednesday said the township is in need of procuring certain vehicles through the lease program in accord with the Local Public Contracts Law. It said the leasing of such vehicles may be awarded without competitive bid to a vendor with a National Cooperative Contract in accordance with the requirements of the Local Public Contract Law.

The document reported the township had previously acted in accordance with New Jersey procurement statues and regulations as promulgated by formally joining a recognized and compliant cooperative being the Sourcewell National Cooperative.

Vehicles needed

The vehicles listed to be needed by the township and available under the Sourcewell Cooperative Contract are as follows:

One heavy duty pickup truck for the Public Works Dept. at a month cost of $690.05.

One heavy duty pickup truck for the Police Traffic Division at a month cost of $744.68, plus $7,350 paid upfront for aftermarket parts for each.

Two mid-sized Inceptor SUV 4x4 marked vehicles for the Police Department at a month cost of $830.96 plus $8,100 paid upfront for aftermarket parts for each.

One mid-sized Interceptor SUV 4x4 unmarked vehicle for the Police Department at a month cost of $917.56, plus $7,500 paid upfront for aftermarket parts for each.

Five mid-size SUV 4x4 for Health, Building and Engineering Departments at a month cost of $467.25 each.

The township will not need to make any lease payments until the vehicles are delivered in fiscal year 2021. The funding for the vehicles will be included in the 2021 municipal budget.

Police Utility Vehicles

The council was also expected to pass Resolution 2020-350 authorizing the equipment for five Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles. Chief James Devore provided a recommendation to award the contract to Murphy Communications, Franklin Lakes.

The cost is not to exceed $23,852.92.

- Ann Genader