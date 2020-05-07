West Milford. New Jersey schools to remain closed through June

Gov. Phil Murphy announced this week that schools throughout the state would remain closed through this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had hoped that we could get back to a sense of normal by allowing our children to return to the schools they love and to be with their friends and classmates,” Murphy said at his briefing on Monday. “But the reality is we cannot safely reopen our schools to provide students and family or faculty and staff the confidence needed to allow for a return to in-person instruction.”

The decision was supported by many education organizations throughout the state who had urged Murphy to continue the school closure.