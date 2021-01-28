West Milford. Number of COVID-19 cases grows daily

The numbers of West Milford people who tested positive for having COVID-19 continued to grow last week.

Any encouragement with only four new cases reported on Monday, Jan. 25, was short lived.

The number of new cases for Tuesday, Jan. 26, was back up to 15 for the day.

The frequent reports by the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) showed that the virus is attacking people of all ages.

By Jan. 26 the number of confirmed cases in the township was up to 1,263. More than 27,000 people call West Milford home.

Records show there were 35 West Milford people who died of the disease as of that date.

Shocking numbers have been coming from the West Milford OEM reports about local people being stricken with COVID-19. On Saturday, Jan. 23, there were 20 new cases added to the list of people with the virus.

The oldest victim on that date is a 70 year old male and the youngest a one year old male. The next oldest on that list is a 65 year old male and the next youngest are four teenagers with the youngest being a female and the other three males.

The total list that day involves 11 females and nine males who tested positive for the disease.

- Ann Genader