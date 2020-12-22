West Milford. ‘Operation Thank You’ delivers 100 pounds of supplies to soldiers serving overseas

Macopin Middle School’s “Operation Thank You” organized a donation campaign to fill up care packages to send to troops serving overseas to help put a smile on their face while away from their family and friends.

“Skate It Forward Inc.” and West Milford High School PALS program came through with boxes of donations to help fill many boxes going to the brave troops.

Dawn and Allen Magie started “Skate it Forward Inc.” (www.skateitforwardinc.com) after Allen started coaching youth hockey at the Skylands Ice Arena in Stockholm, N.J.

Skate It Forward Inc.’s core mission is to join together as a hockey family encompassing coaches, players, parents and hockey organizations to help give back to the community and individuals in need, while incorporating values of leadership, respect, community service, generosity and sportsmanship in youth athletes while continuing to foster a love of the game.

Approximately 100 pounds of snacks, food, candy, sports equipment, entertainment materials, and supplies were sent throughout the world to the soldiers serving overseas.

Operation Thank You, which is spearheaded by Macopin Middle School business teacher Rich Dygos, has been sending care packages since 2003. More than 1,300 care packages have been sent thus far.

There’s a bid thank you to the Magies, Nicole Klocz and the West Milford High School staff and students for their selfless efforts to help Operation Thank You send more care packages to troops.

Skate It Forward, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

If you are interested in donating to Operation Thank You or have an address of someone you know serving overseas, contact Rich Dygos at rich.dygos@wmtps.org.