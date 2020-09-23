x
West Milford. Pack 9 cross over

23 Sep 2020 | 07:26
    West Milford Pack 9 Cubmaster Adam Courtney leads the pack’s crossing over ceremony on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Teen Center. Photo provided by Tracy Courtney.
On Friday, Sept. 18, West Milford Pack 9 held its crossing over ceremony.

This event is usually held at a family campout in June to culminate the year.

Since 2020 had other plans, Pack 9 rolled with the punches and held this crossing over ceremony with a bonfire at the Teen Center.

Forty scouts crossed to their new ranks in the cub scout pack.

Cubmaster Adam Courtney then held a pack meeting which included roasting marshmallows over the fire.

The night ended with a flag retirement ceremony.

A great time was had by all.