West Milford. Pack 9 cross over

On Friday, Sept. 18, West Milford Pack 9 held its crossing over ceremony.

This event is usually held at a family campout in June to culminate the year.

Since 2020 had other plans, Pack 9 rolled with the punches and held this crossing over ceremony with a bonfire at the Teen Center.

Forty scouts crossed to their new ranks in the cub scout pack.

Cubmaster Adam Courtney then held a pack meeting which included roasting marshmallows over the fire.

The night ended with a flag retirement ceremony.

A great time was had by all.