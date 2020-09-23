West Milford. Pack 9 cross over

On Friday, Sept. 18, West Milford Pack 9 held its crossing over ceremony.
This event is usually held at a family campout in June to culminate the year.
Since 2020 had other plans, Pack 9 rolled with the punches and held this crossing over ceremony with a bonfire at the Teen Center.
Forty scouts crossed to their new ranks in the cub scout pack.
Cubmaster Adam Courtney then held a pack meeting which included roasting marshmallows over the fire.
The night ended with a flag retirement ceremony.
A great time was had by all.