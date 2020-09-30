West Milford. Parking prohibited along two roads

Parking along Cherry Ridge and Otterhole Roads in parkland areas is now prohibited due to safety concerns.

Action has been taken by the Township of West Milford to prohibit parking on two roads in areas of popular state park lands due to safety concerns for motorists and hikers who travel along the narrow roads through those areas.

Ordinances were adopted at recent meetings to address the problems.

Parking along Otterhole Road on the west side from the intersection of Weaver Road south to the Bloomingdale boundary line and on the east side from a point 1,100 feet north of the Bloomingdale boundary to opposite Weaver Road are now designated as no parking zones in accord with action by the Township of West Milford Council.

Mayor Michele Dale said she has worked with the police chief and township administrator to try and mitigate traffic and parking.

Parking at any time along Cherry Ridge Road from the intersection of Clinton Road to 100 feet south of the intersection of Goldfinch Lane is also now also prohibited due to the action taken by the Township Council.

- Ann Genader