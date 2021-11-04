x
West Milford. PBA #162 Trunk-or-Treat

West Milford /
| 04 Nov 2021 | 09:07
    West Milford PBA #162 held its annual Trunk-or-Treat event at West Milford High School. This year’s theme was Sesame Street. Pictured are some of the PBA #162 members who volunteered for the event. Photo provided by Janice Marion.
