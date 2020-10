The West Milford PBA and West Milford Rec Center will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Prizes for best trunk.

Candy donations accepted at the Police Department.

To decorate a trunk, email Officer Amy Antonucci at a.antonucci@wmtpd.org or call 973-728-2800.