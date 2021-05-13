West Milford. Pipe and Drums in the Park this Sunday

Come celebrate Celtic culture with the Pipes and Drums of the Highlander Band and the Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford on Sunday, May 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial near West Milford Town Hall. Drive by or stay and listen. Social distancing and masks will be the rule. The performance will last 30 minutes. The program is free. Photo provided by Joseph A. Smolinski.