West Milford plans tire collection

The Township of West Milford Council has designated Saturday, June 26 as a single day event for the collection of tires at the township Recycling and Drop off Center.

A resolution authorizing the event was approved at a recent council meeting.

In adopting the resolution designating the collection day it was noted the township operates the Recycling Drop Off Center for the convenience of local residents as well as to provide a location for the collection and disposal of specialized recyclable materials.

A maximum of 400 car and light truck tires will be received without a fee. The collection will be on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of four tires per household. The event is dedicated to helping eliminate tires being thrown out at various locations throughout the township. The Township Administrator, Director of Public Works and Recycling Coordinator recommended holding the one day collection event.

Tire collection will begin 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. or until such time the 400 tire limit is achieved. The single day event will utilize funding from the Recycling Tonnage Grant not to exceed $800. Proof of residency is required.