Between June 1 and June 30, the West Milford Police Department responded to 3,552 calls for service.

West Milford Police Dispatch received 3,565 9-1-1 calls.

The department also handled the following:

Motor Vehicle Stops: 434

Disputes/Complaints: 205

Assist Residents/Welfare Checks: 132

Medical emergencies: 131

Animal Incidents/Complaints: 72

Motor Vehicle Collisions: 72

Alarms: 64

Fire Calls/Alarms: 54

DWI arrests: 3

Other arrests: 8