West Milford. Police Chief James DeVore takes oath at special meeting Wednesday

Following months of filling in as acting police chief following the retirement of Chief Tim Storbeck, James DeVore took his oath of office at a ceremony this week.

Other members of the department also took oaths of office.

Others who took their oaths are Captain Shannon Summerville, Lieutenant Thomas Valente, Lieutenant James McDaniel, Lieutenant Anthony Parrello, Sgt. Stephen Henzog, Sgt. Casey Casbarro, Sgt. Gary Yarnall, Sgt. Anthony Frassa, Police Officer David Borowski and Police Officer Jenna Bednarovsky.

DeVore is the second generation of his family to serve on the local police force. His father Jim DeVore served as an officer for 31 years before retiring.

The new chief, a lifelong resident, has been on the force for 22 years.

He and his wife Heather have two sons. He served as sergeant from 2012 to 2914 when he advanced to the rank of lieutenant which he held until 2018. In 2019 he became acting chief.

Among the many phases of police work DeVore has been involved with are that of stationhouse commander and community relations.

- Ann Genader