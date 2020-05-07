West Milford police chief retires and a new chief is appointed

Retired Police Chief Tim Storbeck will now have time to do some of his favorite things – riding his motorcycle, traveling and hunting – and most importantly spending leisure time with his beloved wife Debra and their adult children Randi and Timothy. The Storbecks reside in Vernon.

DeVore, the son of retired West Milford Police Officer James DeVore is married and the couple has two young children.

Storbeck was mentored by retired Police Chief Gene Choise. When Choise retired Storbeck filled the police chief’s seat. Choise and his wife Bernadette now live in Florida.

Storbeck, appointed chief in 2012, had been a member of the West Milford Police Department for 21 years. He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed outdoor life. He is a graduate of the West Milford High School Class of 1982. Serving in the United States Navy four years he specialized in aviation electronics. As a civilian again he worked in heating and air conditioning.

With a desire to serve and help others Storbeck eventually moved on to police work, joining the West Milford force in 1991. He was 27 when he entered the Police Academy. Heading the accident investigation unit and being part of the dive/SWAT team and special operations unit were some of his responsibilities.