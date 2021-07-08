West Milford. Police Department reports two DWI arrests in June

The information contained in this Police Blotter has been compiled and released at the discretion of the West Milford Township Police Department and does not represent the entire scope of activity for the time period.

DWI

On June 19, at 12:39 p.m. Officer Kevin Canova and Officer Brendan Gerity responded to the intersection of Lakeside Road, Union Valley Road and Greenwood Lake Turnpike on a report of a man who left his car in the middle of the roadway and entered a nearby business.

Officers located the vehicle parked on Union Valley Road with the engine running. The driver of the vehicle, Howard Levine, 51 of Hewitt, N.J., returned to the vehicle.

Police said that while speaking to Levine, the officers observed signs of intoxication.

After police said he failed the standard field sobriety tests, Levine was placed under arrest for DWI. He was transported and processed.

Levine was charged additionally with reckless driving, abandonment of vehicle, leaving vehicle with engine running, failure to display insurance card and open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

He was released pending initial appearance in West Milford Municipal Court and transported to a hospital for medical reasons.

DWI

On June 20, at 1:46 a.m., Officer Derek Finley was patrolling Route 23 South in the area of Echo Lake Road when he observed a Ford F350 pick- up truck driving at erratic speeds and unable to maintain a lane.

Finely initiated a motor vehicle stop and made contact with the driver and lone occupant, identified as Noe Carreto, 30, of Takoma Park, Maryland.

While speaking to Carreto, police said Finley observed signs of intoxication.

After police said he failed the standard field sobriety tests, Carreto was placed under arrest for DWI.

He was transported and processed. Carreto was charged additionally with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to display insurance card, failure to wear seatbelt and refusal to submit to breath testing.

He was released to a family member pending initial appearance in West Milford Municipal Court.

Sgt. Casey Casbarro and Officer Denis Welch assisted on scene.