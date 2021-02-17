West Milford. Positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise in West Milford

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in West Milford is up

WEST MILFORD. The number of local people who have tested positive for the COVIS - 19 virus is still rising in the township according to the latest figures from the West Milford Emergency Management office. There now have been a total of 1419 confirmed cases. That list includes nine more as of Sunday Feb. 14.

All but two of the nine latest confirmed cases of residents with the COVID-19 are women. The two males who tested positive for having the virus are aged 18 and 54. The six women testing positive for it ranged in age from 18 to 62. Two are in their 50s and there are one of each at 62, 30, 23 and 18. The figure for deaths from the disease has remained at 34 for some time.