West Milford. Rachel Lehr named ‘Teacher of the Year’

Rachel Lehr, a second grade teacher at Marshall Hill Elementary School, is the West Milford Township School District’s “Teacher of the Year” for the 2020-2021.

The Teacher of the Year Program is part of a set of annual Educator Recognition programs developed by the New Jersey Department of Education, which includes the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.

According to the New Jersey Department of Education, “The New Jersey Department of Education recognizes the outstanding contributions of teachers and leaders through various national and state programs each year. These honored educators serve as spokespersons and ambassadors for the profession who are encouraged to help shape New Jersey educational policies and practices that influence their schools and classrooms.”

Superintendent of Schools Alex Anemone announced at the Sept. 22 School Board meeting that Lehr was chosen as this year’s district Teacher of the Year for WMTPS.

Lehr was recognized by Anemone, the West Milford Board of Education and the public at the meeting. Lehr provided a brief presentation and then posed for a photo with Anemone as he provided her with a gift, a plaque and certificate of recognition from the district for her achievements.

- Patricia Keller