News
Local News
West Milford. Ridge Road cleanup
Union Valley Road
/
| 13 May 2021 | 09:22
Members of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Company 6 and the Search and Rescue Team participated in the Roadside Cleanup program which was part of the West Milford Beautification Day held on Saturday, April 24. The members picked up garbage and debris along Ridge Road from Union Valley Road to Cahill Cross Road. Broken chairs, an animal trap, tires and construction materials were also removed from the roadside. All garbage and debris was placed curbside in front of the firehouse for pick up by the West Milford DPW. Pictured from left to right are: Kris Czuj, Dagmara Czuj, Jimmy Dygos, Patrick Sheehan, Mike Dygos and Michael Joy. Photo provided Ron Dygos.
