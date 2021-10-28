x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Rockets - all 66 of them - away

West Milford /
| 28 Oct 2021 | 02:51
    West Milford’s Pack 9 held its annual rocket launch on Oct. 24 at Wallisch Estates. Each of the 66 scouts launched their rocket once and watched it fly in the sky, while their friends tried to catch it when it returned to the ground. The scouts had a wonderful time with their families and friends on the beautiful day. Photo provided by Tracy Courtney.
    West Milford’s Pack 9 held its annual rocket launch on Oct. 24 at Wallisch Estates. Each of the 66 scouts launched their rocket once and watched it fly in the sky, while their friends tried to catch it when it returned to the ground. The scouts had a wonderful time with their families and friends on the beautiful day. Photo provided by Tracy Courtney.