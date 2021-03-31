West Milford. Save the date for thenWest Milford First Aid Squad Auxiliary: May 1

West Milford First Aid Squad Auxiliary Unit will host its annual town-wide shredding fund raiser on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donations will benefit the West Milford Township First Aid Squad equipment, supplies and training fund.

Confidential shredding will be on-site at the West Milford First Aid Squad building at 619 Ridge Road in West Milford. This event is open to everyone.

Fees

Personal/residential: paper grocery bag $6 each; standard paper box (9” x 23”) $10 each.

Business/corporations: Storage or larger box $15 each.

Early bird drop off: April 25

For any resident/non-resident that is unable to attend the May 1 event there will be an early bird drop off available Sunday, April 25. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All bags and boxes will be taped/signed and stored until destruction.

No contact drop off is available; place items along with a check in the trunk of your car and a member will bring it to the shred truck.

Make checks payable to West Milford First Aid Squad.

Sponsors

The West Milford First Aid Squad Auxiliary Unit would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Czarnecki Accounting in Hewitt, Marilyn Lichtenberg, Coppola Services in Ringwood and BSE Mechanical in Ringwood for sponsoring our event. Thank you for supporting our organization and making this event possible.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, contact Allison Truland at 973-826-0572 or email WMFASevents@gmail.com. All sponsorships will have their company logos on all flyers and company names in all Facebook articles.

Tier sponsorship includes Tier # 1 ($300) includes unlimited free shred boxes; Tier # 2 ($200) includes 20 free shred boxes; Tier # 3 ($100) includes 10 free shred boxes; and Tier # 4 ($50) advertisement only.