West Milford School Board reorganizes for 2021

West Milford. Trustees elect Linda Van Dyk as school board president and Terry Dwyer as vice president.

07 Jan 2021 | 10:01
    Linda Van Dyk was re-elected as the president of the West Milford Board of Education at the BOE’s reorganization meeting Jan. 5.
    School Board Attorney Andrew Brown administered the oath of office to Trustees Raymond Guarino, Lynda Van Dyk and Debbie O’Brien at the West Milford Board of Education annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5.
The West Milford Board of Education held their annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Board Secretary/Business Administrator Barbara Francisco opened the meeting, and reported the November 2020 final election results for the five candidates that sought to fill one of three volunteer School Board Trustee positions. Each position term is for a duration of three years.

Final official election results

1. Debbie O’Brien. Votes: 8,914

2. Lynda Van Dyk. Votes: 8,806

3. Raymond Guarino. Votes: 8,734

4. Michelle Buntzen. Votes: 4,177

5. William Cytowicz. Votes: 3,919

There also were 176 write-in votes.

The three trustees elected in November: Debbie O’Brien - returning to the school board after completing her previous term and taking a year to care for a family member, and returning incumbent Trustees Lynda Van Dyk and Raymond Guarino, were officially sworn in to begin their new terms. The Oath of Office was administered by Board Attorney Andrew Brown.

Each then made a short statement thanking their families and the community for their support and confidence; pledging to continue serving the School District and West Milford community to the best of their abilities; continuing to work together with fellow school board members and district administrators in moving the district forward toward meeting and/or exceeding district goals, and making fiscally responsible decisions in their roles as school board members that are in the best interests of all stakeholders, especially the students.

Election of officers

Guarino nominated Van Dyk to return to her previous position as School Board President. He later also nominated Trustee Terry Dwyer to return to her previous position as board vice president.

No other nominations were made for either position, and both were unanimously approved to return to their BOE Leadership positions by the votes of their fellow trustees.

Following the Ethics Presentation, the Board of Education approved the agenda of the Jan. 5 meeting and voted on and approved all reorganization resolutions. Included in the resolutions were the dates for public BOE meetings for the year 2021.

School board meeting dates scheduled
All meetings of the West Milford Board of Education will begin at 7 p.m. at the Westbrook School Media Center; with the exception of the location of certain meetings, which will be advertised during the school year. Meetings will not progress past 11 p.m., unless extended by a 2/3 vote of School Board Trustees present.
The BOE will hold workshop meetings for the purpose of, but not limited to, all public presentations, committee information, and budget development on the third Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise stated).
On the fourth Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise stated) the BOE regular meetings will be held for the purpose of acting upon regular agenda items. The regular meetings will have rotating committee reports.
Certain months of the year will have one combined workshop/regular meeting for the month (as noted in the schedule).
Meeting dates scheduled for 2021 are:
● January 5 Reorganization/ Ethics/Special Action
● January 19 Workshop/Special Action
● January 26 Budget/Regular
● February 16 Workshop/Special Action
● February 23 Budget/Regular
● March 9 Preliminary Budget Hearing/Special Action
● March 23 Workshop/Regular
● April 20 Workshop/Special Action
● April 27 Regular/Public Budget Hearing
● May 25 Workshop/Regular
● June 8 Staff and Student Recognitions/Special Action
● June 22 Workshop/Regular
● July 20 Workshop/Regular
● August 2021 Workshop/Regular
● September 2021 Workshop/Regular
● October 19 Workshop/Regular
● November 16, Workshop/Regular
● December 14 Workshop/Regular