West Milford School Board reorganizes for 2021

The West Milford Board of Education held their annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Board Secretary/Business Administrator Barbara Francisco opened the meeting, and reported the November 2020 final election results for the five candidates that sought to fill one of three volunteer School Board Trustee positions. Each position term is for a duration of three years.

Final official election results

1. Debbie O’Brien. Votes: 8,914

2. Lynda Van Dyk. Votes: 8,806

3. Raymond Guarino. Votes: 8,734

4. Michelle Buntzen. Votes: 4,177

5. William Cytowicz. Votes: 3,919

There also were 176 write-in votes.

The three trustees elected in November: Debbie O’Brien - returning to the school board after completing her previous term and taking a year to care for a family member, and returning incumbent Trustees Lynda Van Dyk and Raymond Guarino, were officially sworn in to begin their new terms. The Oath of Office was administered by Board Attorney Andrew Brown.

Each then made a short statement thanking their families and the community for their support and confidence; pledging to continue serving the School District and West Milford community to the best of their abilities; continuing to work together with fellow school board members and district administrators in moving the district forward toward meeting and/or exceeding district goals, and making fiscally responsible decisions in their roles as school board members that are in the best interests of all stakeholders, especially the students.

Election of officers

Guarino nominated Van Dyk to return to her previous position as School Board President. He later also nominated Trustee Terry Dwyer to return to her previous position as board vice president.

No other nominations were made for either position, and both were unanimously approved to return to their BOE Leadership positions by the votes of their fellow trustees.

Following the Ethics Presentation, the Board of Education approved the agenda of the Jan. 5 meeting and voted on and approved all reorganization resolutions. Included in the resolutions were the dates for public BOE meetings for the year 2021.