West Milford. School district seeks drivers and substitute teachers

The West Milford Township Public Schools (WMTPS) Transportation Department has immediate openings for Bus, Van and SUV drivers.

The department hosted an open house event this past Wednesday, November 10th at the WMTPS Board of Education Office Highlander Drive in West Milford. Residents were encouraged to “Stop by (the event) to discuss these immediate opportunities.”

Interested drivers and substitute teachers can go to the School District’s website at www.wmtps.org.

They may also or go to: www.applitrack.com/wmtps/onlineapp/view/ to complete an online application form to submit for consideration an application, contact the Transportation Department, or call the WMBOE office at (973) 697-1700.